Pelosi says she will pull Trump out of W. House by his hair

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that she plans to make sure Trump leaves the Oval Office one way or another, as he continues to suggest the 2020 election was won unfairly by his opponent Joe Biden, Fox News reported.

As Pelosi engaged in discussions with other congressional leaders to hammer out both a coronavirus relief bill and a spending package to fund the US government, the California Democrat told her team that she could not wait until Trump’s term had ended.

"I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone," Pelosi told her leadership team over the weekend, as reported by Politico.

"I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet."

A spokesperson for Pelosi did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

This is while in a tweet on Saturday, the US President called for his supporters to participate in a big protest in Washington D.C. on January 6th and be 'Wild' there.

"Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud 'more than sufficient' to swing victory to Trump https://washex.am/3nwaBCe," he tweeted.

Trump has also told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge.

MNA/PR