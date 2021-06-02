  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2021, 11:40 AM

Reaching a final deal on JCPOA will need more time: Ulyanov

Reaching a final deal on JCPOA will need more time: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Russia’s envoy to Vienna-based international organizations stressed that until all remaining issues on JCPOA are not agreed upon, it is as if no issue has been agreed and a final agreement will need more time.

In response to the optimism of Moscow with regard to progress in Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Wed., “Not necessarily. We simply observe steady progress at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA. We recognize this obvious fact.”

Reaching a final deal on JCPOA will need more time: Ulyanov

“But we are always cautious in our assessments: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. We are very close to this stage but it may take additional time,” he added.

The Russian envoy to Vienna also spoke about some speculations about a final agreement on the JCPOA and added, “I envy political analysts who make their judgements so easily on the most complicated world problems.”

Ulyanov’s remarks came at the condition that Laurence Norman, US Wall Street Journal Newspaper yesterday announced that probably today (Wednesday) or Thursday of this week, there will be an interruption in the Vienna talks to revive JCPOA and the delegations will return to their capitals.

“My recommendation: don’t make hasty conclusions,” he added.

Reaching a final deal on JCPOA will need more time: Ulyanov

Earlier, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, "I am not sure that the talks will end in this round. We have made good progress so far in the Vienna talks and have reached the main points of contention."

Ambassador and Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna explained last night about the process of Vienna negotiations on the revival of JCPOA, adding, “These issues must be resolved, both for us in terms of lifting the sanctions and in terms of the nuclear measures that we must take if JCPOA is revived."

MA/FNA14000312000047

News Code 174300
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174300/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News