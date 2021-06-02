Reaching a final deal on JCPOA will need more time: Ulyanov

In response to the optimism of Moscow with regard to progress in Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Wed., “Not necessarily. We simply observe steady progress at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA. We recognize this obvious fact.”

“But we are always cautious in our assessments: nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. We are very close to this stage but it may take additional time,” he added.

The Russian envoy to Vienna also spoke about some speculations about a final agreement on the JCPOA and added, “I envy political analysts who make their judgements so easily on the most complicated world problems.”

Ulyanov’s remarks came at the condition that Laurence Norman, US Wall Street Journal Newspaper yesterday announced that probably today (Wednesday) or Thursday of this week, there will be an interruption in the Vienna talks to revive JCPOA and the delegations will return to their capitals.

“My recommendation: don’t make hasty conclusions,” he added.

Earlier, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, "I am not sure that the talks will end in this round. We have made good progress so far in the Vienna talks and have reached the main points of contention."

Ambassador and Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna explained last night about the process of Vienna negotiations on the revival of JCPOA, adding, “These issues must be resolved, both for us in terms of lifting the sanctions and in terms of the nuclear measures that we must take if JCPOA is revived."

MA/FNA14000312000047