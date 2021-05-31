  1. Politics
Russia discussed way ahead with Iran, China

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov informed on Mon. that his country has discussed future cooperation with Tehran and Beijing.

In a tweet, he wrote: "A trilateral meeting of the delegations of China, Iran, and Russia at the Vienna talks on JCPOA was held today. The participants exchanged views on current state of affairs and the way ahead."

The fifth round of the Joint Commission of JCPOA, with the presence of the Iranian negotiating team and P4+1, has resumed since May 25 in Vienna.

In this meeting, the Iranian delegation explained its views on the drafts and the remaining issues, to the Chinese and Russian sides.

Providing some comments and explanations, the Chinese and Russian delegations, also reiterated their full support for Iran's positions towards the JCPOA.

All three delegations stressed the importance of making serious efforts and avoiding any unreasonable haste or delay in restoring the deal.

Following this trilateral meeting, Iran’s top negotiators Abbas Araqchi began another meeting with delegations from the European Union as well as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

