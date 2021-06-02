Challenging subjects remain unresolved in JCPAO Vienna talks

In a press conference on Tus. he underlined that the European Union is committed to taking all possible steps to revive the JCPOA.

"It is important to give diplomacy a chance, and the only way to deal with Iran's nuclear program is to revive the JCPOA," he added.

Stano said talks will continue in Vienna, but did not release further details in this regard.

Referring to the remarks of the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, he elaborated that "Some difficult issues remain, but we will continue on our way to achieving the ultimate goal i.e. the full implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement by all its parties and signatories."

Araghchi, who heads the Iranian delegation in JCPOA talks in Vienna, said that he is not sure that participants in JCPOA talk with each a conclusion in this round of talks.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday on the trend of JCPOA talks, which is ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated, “I personally am not sure that participants in Vienna talks will reach a conclusion in this round of negotiations and delegations may need to return to their capitals for further consultations, although no final decision has been taken yet.”

In response to the question of whether the meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be reconvened, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that it is customary to always start the negotiations with a round of Joint Commission and to conclude the work with a meeting of the Joint Commission.

The meetings of the Joint Commission of JCPOA talks to revive the nuclear deal have been held since April 4 in the Austrian capital Vienna with the participation of Iran and P4+1 and five rounds of these talks have so far been held to reach a final conclusion on JCPOA.

HJ/FNA14000312000221