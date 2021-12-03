Delegations 'likely' to return to Vienna next week

“Confirming the plan is to hold a Joint Commission today and then for delegations to return to capitals for next few days. Hope is to reconvene #IranTalks early next week, a WS reporter tweeted on Friday.

The initial feeling is that talks on JCPOA are still very difficult. Now, some negotiating teams are willing to consult with their capitals about the best way forward, he stated.

He went on to say that the decision of delegations return to their capitals was finalized on Friday morning.

Earlier, news sources had said that after the end of only two meetings between the two working groups working on Iran's proposal, a meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission is scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to unofficial sources, European delegations had called for postponing the negotiations to another time and returning to their capitals. The request of Europeans to leave the negotiating table early after holding only two expert sessions is considered as a lack of seriousness of European sides on the talks.

The Iranian delegation in Vienna presented two documents to the other JCPOA parties including removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani called presentation of two documents by Iran to the other JCPOA parties as 'a sign of seriousness of Iran in talks' and said, "We are in Vienna to continue the talks."

