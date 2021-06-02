Russia, Iran to develop contacts in defense sector: Moscow

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. The deputy ministers also exchanged views on regional security issues," the ministry said, TASS reported.

The sides "reiterated their commitment to closer dialogue and the development of contacts in the defense sector," it added.

Earlier, Russia’s military cooperation chief said Russia has prospects of military and technical cooperation with Iran, adding that Iran is interested in getting various types of Russian weapons.

"We have long-standing relations with Iran. We are implementing contractual commitments, which we assumed for deliveries. There are prospects [of bilateral military and technical cooperation]. Tehran is interested in various types [of armaments]," Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Machine-Builders on Tuesday.

Previously, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji said that Iran hopes it will be able to procure arms from Russia to ensure security in the region. "We have military cooperation with Russia. And when restrictions were lifted, Russia became one of the countries where we can buy weapons, and we can cooperate with it to protect our territory and the security of the region."

The arms embargo on Iran expired in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that envisaged its lifting five years after the deal's adoption. This gave Tehran the right to both purchase and sell weapons.

