Iran interested in various types of Russian weapons: Moscow

"We have long-standing relations with Iran. We are implementing contractual commitments, which we assumed for deliveries. There are prospects [of bilateral military and technical cooperation]. Tehran is interested in various types [of armaments]," Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Machine-Builders on Tuesday, TASS reported.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV Channel in October 2020 that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia had good prospects of developing military and technical cooperation with the end of the UN embargo on arms deliveries.

Previously, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji said that Iran hopes it will be able to procure arms from Russia to ensure security in the region. "We have military cooperation with Russia. And when restrictions were lifted, Russia became one of the countries where we can buy weapons, and we can cooperate with it to protect our territory and the security of the region."

The arms embargo on Iran expired in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that envisaged its lifting five years after the deal's adoption. This gave Tehran the right to both purchase and sell weapons.

ZZ/FNA14000311000571/PR