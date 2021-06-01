Iran inaugurates super-heavy battery production line

The ceremony was held at the place of the Energy Resources Development Organization of the Ministry of Defense and was attended by the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

Addressing the ceremony, Gen. Bagheri said the manufactured products are at the edge of global technology for the Iranian young scientists and defense industry managers have mastered the most sophisticated technology in the energy sector.

He added that in terms of quantity, the number of products of the Energy Resources Development Organization has grown 10 times over the past 5 years.

He named the organization as one of the key components in increasing the deterrence power of the country. "Certainly, the development, creativity, and increase in the quality of the products of this organization will end in the development of Iranian weapons and military and defense weapons."

