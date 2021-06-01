Iran, Tajikistan determined to broaden bilateral coop.

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda in Tehran on Tuesday, and said that relations between the two friend countries of Iran and Tajikistan are based on cultural, religious, historical, neighborhood and growing regional conditions.

He emphasized that the will of the two nations and two countries is to expand and enhance cooperation.

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint meeting between Iranian and Tajik interior ministers, held at the venue of Iranian Ministry of Interior, Rahmani-Fazli pointed out that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to expand its relations with the Republic of Tajikistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian minister of interior pointed to the capacity of security cooperation between the two countries and stated, “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the security field has been concluded between the two countries and in this regard, we will work to cooperate in the police sector between the two countries in the fields of anti-narcotics, organized crime, education as well as exchange of university professor and student.”

The will of the two nations and two countries of Iran and Tajikistan is to expand this cooperation, so that existing capacities should be used optimally for the economic development of both countries.

Tajik minister of interior, for his turn, pointed out that expansion of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan in the field of transnational crime and the fight against drug trafficking is essential.

Very good cooperation documents have been signed between the two countries and this capacity should be used optimally to expand cooperation in the field of security, economic and cultural fields.

Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

