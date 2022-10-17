Iran,Tajikistan poised to boost technical, vocational coop.

"Iran enjoys historical and valuable relations with Tajikistan and we should try to increase these relations and interaction between the two countries," Gholamhossein Hosseininia, the head of Iran Technical & Vocational Training Organization said in this meeting.

Ministry of Cooperatives Labour and Social Welfare has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tajikistan, he said, adding that this three-year joint agreement is being implemented.

Hosseininia announced the implementation of the plan of "Iran Maharat", saying that holding joint competitions, and exchange of technical and professional coaches between Iran and Tajikistan are being implemented under this plan.

The art of Iranian carpet weaving is popular in Tajikistan, the First Deputy of the Tajik Ministry of Labor, Migration, and Employment also said for his part.

He also expressed interest in benefiting from the experiences of arts related to handicrafts and carpet weaving.

