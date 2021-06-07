Tehran, Dushanbe stress enhancing trade, banking relations

The Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian, who is in Tajik capital Dushanbe to attend the 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of Iran and Tajikistan, said on Monday that expansion of trade and business relations between Iran and Tajikistan is of the important fields followed up by officials of the two countries.

In the inaugural ceremony of the 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of Iran and Tajikistan, Ardakanian said that effective steps should be taken to implement the agreements inked by senior officials of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan in the shortest time possible.

While welcoming the request and proposal of Tajik side to expand Iran's industrial investments in Tajikistan using the country's labor force and primary resources, the Iranian Minister of Energy explained that solving banking problems is a prerequisite for the development of Iranian investments in Tajikistan.

The head of 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of Iran and Tajikistan expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan would take effective measures and fundamental steps in developing bilateral cooperation.

Minister of the Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan Daler Juma and Tajik Chairman of the Joint Commission on Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation, for his turn, pointed to the trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan over the past years and stated, “According to the statistics, the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan enjoy high potential to broaden their trade and business ties.”

