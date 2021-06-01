  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2021, 11:14 AM

Tajik Interior Minister arrives in Iran for bilateral talks

Tajik Interior Minister arrives in Iran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Tajikistan Interior Minister Major General Ramadan Rahimzadeh arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

Welcomed by Iran's Deputy Minister of Interior Minister Babak Dinparast, Tajikistan Interior Minister Major General Ramadan Rahimzadeh arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to hold talks with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli on bilateral cooperation in the field of security, fight against terrorism and extremism.

He is also scheduled to meet with Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari. 

Visiting the historical, cultural and tourism centers of Shiraz is another important program of the Tajik Interior Minister during his three-day visit to Iran.

A number of relevant documents on the security and political issues are to be signed between Iran and Tajikistan in these meetings.

ZZ/IRN84351108

News Code 174241
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174241/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News