Tajik Interior Minister arrives in Iran for bilateral talks

Welcomed by Iran's Deputy Minister of Interior Minister Babak Dinparast, Tajikistan Interior Minister Major General Ramadan Rahimzadeh arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to hold talks with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli on bilateral cooperation in the field of security, fight against terrorism and extremism.

He is also scheduled to meet with Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

Visiting the historical, cultural and tourism centers of Shiraz is another important program of the Tajik Interior Minister during his three-day visit to Iran.

A number of relevant documents on the security and political issues are to be signed between Iran and Tajikistan in these meetings.

ZZ/IRN84351108