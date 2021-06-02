Interior min. hails signing of security MoU with Tajikistan

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the comments after signing an MoU in the field of security with his visiting Tajik counterpart in Tehran on Wednesday.

Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

The Memorandum of understanding that the two ministers signed on Wednesday during a ceremony in Tehran included cooperation between police forces of two countries in fighting drug trafficking, organized crimes, as well as the exchange of students and university teachers.

"With the negotiations that I had with Mr. Rahimzoda in Tajikistan since March, and the visit that Mohammad Javad Zarif paid to the country (Tajikistan) after my visit, today the result of these efforts led to the signing of a cooperation document between the two countries," Rahmani Fazli said after signing the security pact.

"Certainly, these agreements will be effective in expanding relations in the fields of security, law enforcement, culture, economy and trade," the Iranian minister added.

He further expressed hope the two nations will increase their cooperation in the field of fighting organized crime, extremism and terrorism, drug trafficking, police training, transfer of experiences, exchange of professors and students, as well as investment and trade.

Rahmani Fazli further hailed cultural similarities between Iran and Tajikistan as two Muslim countries in which Farsi is spoken, expressing hope their bilateral relations will further increase in the future.

