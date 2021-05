Heading a high-ranking delegation, Tajikistan Interior Minister Major General Ramadan Rahimzadeh departed for Tehran.

Rahimzadeh is scheduled to discuss some topic over bilateral cooperation on security, the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as other business issues with Iranian officials.

Also, during this formal tour, a number of relevant documents are to be signed between Iran and Tajikistan.

