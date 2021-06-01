Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 171

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 171 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 80,327, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,923,823 after the detection of 10,687 new cases since Monday.

Some 2,477,596 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,064 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 19 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

