11,620 new COIVD cases detected in Iran

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 2,935,443, according to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari.

Speaking in her daily briefing on Wednesday, Lari said that the disease has claimed 161 lives since Tuesday which brings the death toll to 80,488.

According to her, more than 2,494,108 people have gained recovery while some 4,005 others are experiencing the critical condition.

So far, over 20.18 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 171.96 million COVID-19 infections have been detected around the globe while the death toll has passed 3.5 million.

