May 26, 2021, 7:30 PM

Iranian Presidential candidate vows to foil all sanctions

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Presidential candidate Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi vowed that his future administration will neutralize all the anti-Iranian sanctions.

He further explained that his cabinet will reach the target relying on the Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic's friend countries across the world, reinforcement of ties with neighboring countries.

In a press conference, Ghazizadeh-Hashemi promised the Iranian nation economic prosperity via holding fruitful negotiations with other countries.

He said the Iranian nation must witness the achievements of the Islamic Republic's diplomacy via the economic improvement in their livelihood. 

