Dealing with Iranian diplomat, against intl. norms: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Fada Hossein Maleki pointed to the ruling of Belgian Court issued on the Iranian diplomat and added, “Definitely, there is a political current and lobby of the Zionists and the Americans behind this move and the moves of the Zionist regime and the United States behind the incident caused this false accusation to be leveled against Iranian diplomat.”

Iranian Parliament especially members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission expect Foreign Ministry to take more constructive role in the field of following up this case.

Merely condemning this move by the officials of Iranian Foreign Ministry is not enough, rather, more effective measures should be taken in this regard, he added.

The countries of the world should take international rules into consideration but treating with Iranian diplomat Asadollah Asadi was against the international rules, he stated.

The lawmaker once again called on Foreign Ministry to take effective measures in this field for enlightening and crystallizing various aspects of the case for people, adding that Iranian Foreign Ministry should pursue the case from a legal and international perspective.”

The Iranian diplomat was convicted Thursday of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against the exiled MKO terror group, which has brutally assassinated and killed more than 12,000 Iranian officials and civilians since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

