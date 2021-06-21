Jalalzadeh elected as Foreign Policy Committee new chairman

The members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament held a meeting on Monday afternoon to elect the new head of the committee and the other members of its presiding board.

After the voting, the members of committee elected "Vahid Jalalzadeh", who represents the people of Urmia in the parliament, as the chairman. "Ebrahim Azizi", the lawmaker from the Shiraz constituency was elected as the first deputy chairman and "Abbas Moghtadaei" as the second deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, "Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini" was elected as the spokesman, "Ali Alizadeh" as the first secretary and "Yaghoub Rezazadeh" as the second secretary of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament.

Jalalzadeh replaces Mojtaba Zonnour who was holding the post since last year when the new parliament started work.

