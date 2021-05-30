Oil, non-oil exports in W Hormozgan ports up 172%: PMO

Export of oil- and non-oil goods and commodities from western ports of Hormozgan and Bandar-e Lengeh in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year recorded a 172 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, PMO added.

According to this report, comparative performance of Bandar Lengeh and western ports of Hormozgan province (except Kish Island) in the first two months of the current year indicates that total loading and unloading operations of oil- and non-oil goods hit more than 1,316,000 tons, indicating a 91 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Also, in this period, total volume of loading and unloading operations of oil commodities hit 785,000 tons, registering a 94 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, PMO continued

In addition, total loading and unloading operations of non-oil goods hit more than 530,000 tons from March 21 to May 22, showing an 87 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

