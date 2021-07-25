Over 46mn tons of goods loaded, unloaded in current year: PMO

Ravanbakhsh Behzadian made the remarks on Sun. and reiterated that loading and unloading goods at ports of the country in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 21) registered a 9.8 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

He put the volume of loading and unloading operations in containerized, dried bulk, liquefied bulk, general cargo and oil products' sections at ports of the country in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year at 46.18 million tons.

PMO Director-General pointed out that 42.07 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at ports of the country in the first four months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 21, 2020).

Elsewhere in his remarks, he put the volume of goods loaded and unloaded in the containerized section at 6.66 million tons, in the dried bulk section at 13.69 million tons, in the liquefied bulk section at 1.47 million tons, in general, cargo section at 6.89 million tons and in oil products section at 17.46 million tons, showing an 8.9 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that the volume of loading and unloading operations of goods in the liquefied bulk section in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 21) registered a 39.8 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

