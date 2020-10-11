Iran, Afghanistan discuss electricity coop.

In a videoconference on Saturday night, the two sides discussed preparation for holding a joint economic commission next month, planning and implementing joint economic programs, electricity generation program within the framework of joint projects, reducing tariffs on imported electricity, customs tariffs and creating preferential tariffs on Afghan agricultural exports to Iran.

The Iranian energy minister emphasized his country's support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.

Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to develop mutual relations and discuss joint ventures in electricity sector.

Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

