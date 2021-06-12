  1. Economy
Iran starts importing electricity from Republic of Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Spokesperson for Iranian Electricity Industry revealed that Islamic Republic of Iran began importing electricity from the Republic of Azerbaijan on Thu. in order to reduce restrictions for supplying domestic power.

According to Iran Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR), Mostafa Rajabi Mashhdi went on to say that Iran’s import of electricity from the Republic of Azerbaijan kicked off by synchronization of Moghan power transmission lines to the power grid of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Presently, 73-MW power of the said transmission line is injected into Iran’s domestic electricity grid, he added.

He went on to say that the amount of Iran’s power import from the aforementioned electricity transmission line is expandable up to 130-MW in peak consumption hour.

However, the power industry of the country has used all its potentials and capacities to meet domestic demands for the electricity needed in the country, Rajabi Mashhadi emphasized.

