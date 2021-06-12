Iran starts importing electricity from Republic of Azerbaijan

According to Iran Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR), Mostafa Rajabi Mashhdi went on to say that Iran’s import of electricity from the Republic of Azerbaijan kicked off by synchronization of Moghan power transmission lines to the power grid of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Presently, 73-MW power of the said transmission line is injected into Iran’s domestic electricity grid, he added.

He went on to say that the amount of Iran’s power import from the aforementioned electricity transmission line is expandable up to 130-MW in peak consumption hour.

However, the power industry of the country has used all its potentials and capacities to meet domestic demands for the electricity needed in the country, Rajabi Mashhadi emphasized.

