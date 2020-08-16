Iran’s electricity exports hit 30% growth: Energy min.

He made the remarks in an interview with FNA on Sat. and added that his ministry, despite meeting domestic demands to electricity without power outage in peak hours in summer, managed to export electricity to target markets.

He further noted that his ministry succeeded in taking giant stride in the current year in the field of supplying electricity in the country to all industrial and production sectors without any power outage.

According to the official statistics, in the recent six months, industrialized countries have registered between 5 and 25 percent energy supply slump due to the economic consequences caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, while the country managed to export electricity to other countries in the year named after ‘Surge in Production’, Ardakanian emphasized.

MA/FNA13990525001040