  1. Economy
Jun 10, 2021, 3:00 AM

All legal crypto mining facilities shut down by Sep. 22

All legal crypto mining facilities shut down by Sep. 22

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian energy minister announced on Wed. that all legal mining facilities have been turned off by the end of Summer, i.e., September 22.

Explaining that Iran is facing another widespread wave of power outages, Reza Ardakanian said and crypto-mining has consumed 2,000MW in the country. 

He added, "We have greatly reduced electricity exports and we may even reduce exports to zero." 

Thousands of illegal mining rigs have been confiscated in the past few years, according to officials. 

President Hassan Rouhani also announced that the ban would last until September 22nd.

Iran is temporarily banning cryptocurrency mining after some of the country’s major cities experienced repeated blackouts. 

Provinces across the country, especially the capital Tehran, have been battling sporadic power outages. 

HJ/5230772

News Code 174580
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174580/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News