All legal crypto mining facilities shut down by Sep. 22

Explaining that Iran is facing another widespread wave of power outages, Reza Ardakanian said and crypto-mining has consumed 2,000MW in the country.

He added, "We have greatly reduced electricity exports and we may even reduce exports to zero."

Thousands of illegal mining rigs have been confiscated in the past few years, according to officials.

President Hassan Rouhani also announced that the ban would last until September 22nd.

Iran is temporarily banning cryptocurrency mining after some of the country’s major cities experienced repeated blackouts.

Provinces across the country, especially the capital Tehran, have been battling sporadic power outages.

HJ/5230772