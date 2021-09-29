Several people arrested in Iran over crypto-currency scam

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the intelligence forces arrested members of one of the largest corrupt crypto-currency networks involved in fraud and stealing money from the people in Iran.

The statement said that the fake online trading platform called "King Money" deceived people by encouraging them to buy and invest in fake cryptocurrency on their fake website.

The Ministry said that the people involved in the fraud earned large amounts of money by making fake oscillations on the crypto-currency market.

A lawsuit has been filed for against people involved in the fraud after people complained to the police and sued them in court, according to the statement.

