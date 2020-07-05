'250 major water, electricity projects to come on stream'

Reza Ardakanian made the announcement in a letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, vowing that following a scheme called “A-B-Iran”, the ministry is going to inaugurate 250 mega projects in the water and electricity sector by March 2021.

The projects will be run using 500 trillion rials ($2.38 billion) of investments, he added.

Back in March, Ardakanian announced that 5,931 energy projects worth about $210.4 billion were underway across the country.

Speaking on the occasion of finishing the last year’s A-B-Iran program on March 11, the official said during this program 227 major projects with a total investment of $7.99 billion went operational in the country.

According to the minister, during the 20 weeks of the mentioned program in the previous year, the minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating energy projects.

The official also noted that the energy ministry’s programs will continue in the current Iranian calendar year.

