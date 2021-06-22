Biggest illegal crypto mining farm discovered in Tehran

As he said there were 7,000 crypto mining machines on this farm located west of Tehran.

The illegal farm was consuming four percent of Iran's electricity.

Rahimi also informed that in the past 48 hours, 3,000 other crypto mining machines were discovered across the capital.

The Iranian energy minister has announced that all legal mining facilities have been turned off by the end of Summer, i.e., September 22.

Thousands of illegal mining rigs have been confiscated in the past few years, according to officials.

President Hassan Rouhani also announced that the ban would last until September 22nd.

Iran is temporarily banning cryptocurrency mining after some of the country’s major cities experienced repeated blackouts.

Provinces across the country, especially the capital Tehran, have been battling sporadic power outages.

