9 power plants to come online by yearend: min.

Reza Arakanian said that as of the beginning of the current year, six power plants have become online and another nine ones will come on stream in the next few months.

Ardakanian had previously announced the country’s self-sufficiency in the area of power generation and said the Islamic Republic is the top producer of electricity in the Middle East.

About 90 percent of power generation equipment, even complicated parts like turbines and generators, are currently manufactured inside the country, the energy minister said in 2019.

He added that Iran’s capabilities in the area of power generation have developed over the past four decades so much that the country has become the top producer of electricity in the region.

