Japan to extend up to $10mn to Gaza

"The clash has caused a great deal of damage and we will address a variety of needs for support," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters, adding Japan will try to help resolve the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians and reconstruct the bomb-torn areas.

As the Kyodo news reported, Motegi offered assistance to Gaza and also requested the Zionist regime to continue a ceasefire.

The United Nations is calling on the international community to extend a total of $95 million to help reconstruct Gaza.

HJ/PR