  1. Politics
May 29, 2021, 7:00 PM

Japan to extend up to $10mn to Gaza

Japan to extend up to $10mn to Gaza

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Japan said it will offer emergency aid of up to $10 million in food and medical care for Palestinians in Gaza following heavy Israeli regime bombing.

"The clash has caused a great deal of damage and we will address a variety of needs for support,"  Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters, adding Japan will try to help resolve the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians and reconstruct the bomb-torn areas.

As the Kyodo news reported, Motegi offered assistance to Gaza and also requested the Zionist regime to continue a ceasefire.

The United Nations is calling on the international community to extend a total of $95 million to help reconstruct Gaza.

HJ/PR

News Code 174103
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174103/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News