Zionist officials must be brought to justice: Iran UN envoy

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the protection of civilians in armed conflict, Takht-Ravanchi lamented that women and children, in particular, are the main victims of the conflict, and civilian targets such as hospitals and schools are being attacked.

He pointed to the Zionist atrocities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including its widespread efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinians from their homes, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where they have lived for generations, saying, "But when the Palestinians protested against these illegal actions and the attack on Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli security and military forces committed the most brutal crimes against the Palestinians."

"In the recent brutal and full-scale war against Gaza, Israeli forces killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, 39 women and 17 elderly people, and wounded 1948 others. In addition, Israeli forces destroyed 30 health facilities, about 50 schools and other educational institutions, about 50 percent of the water facilities and 33 media offices, and damaged 43 mosques," he added.

These barbaric acts are clear examples of genocide and war crimes against humanity and violate human principles, the envoy highlighted.

"Such crimes, which are inherent violations of the norms and fundamental principles of international law, give rise to the international responsibility of the Israeli regime, and its officials must be brought to justice for such heinous crimes," he said.

Takht-Ravanchi went on to say, "As the recent war started due to the illegal and provocative actions of the Israeli regime in Quds, especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque, that regime must be forced to stop all these actions."

He also pointed to the killing of civilians and attacks on civilian targets in Yemen by aggressors as examples of violations of international law, saying, "Such actions are criminal and must be stopped immediately."

