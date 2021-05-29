Israeli forces detain 70 Palestinians in WB, Al-Quds

The series of Zionist regime’s hostile actions against the Palestinians still continue in various parts of the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionists continued their hostile actions and attacked various parts of occupied lands and the West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the Zionists detained 70 Palestinians during their attacks on the West Bank and Al-Quds.

A 28-year-old Palestinian named "Zakaria Hamail" was martyred during last night's Zionist attack on the West Bank.

23 Palestinians were also seriously injured during the Israeli offensive on the West Bank city of Nablus, the report added.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian security delegation has arrived in Gaza Strip to meet with leaders of Palestinian resistance groups. The delegation is scheduled to discuss with Palestinian leaders on the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

