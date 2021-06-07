Resistance Front never allows any insult to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Khadr Habib a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in a speech on Monday raised the position of the Resistance Front in the face of Al-Aqsa Mosque and support of this holy mosque in the occupied lands and territories, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Habib reiterated that Palestinian people and Resistance Movement will never allow Al-Aqsa Mosque to be insulted by usurper regime of Israel.

While warning against holding a march of ‘flag’ by the Zionist settlers in the occupied lands and territories, he emphasized that Zionist regime will be held accountable for all the consequences of this action.

The Palestinian people and Resistance Front will prevent Israeli settlers from invading and attacking the holy mosque at any cost, he said, adding that Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement is closely monitoring the heinous actions taken by the Zionists in the occupied territories.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement will take the necessary measures to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque, he stressed.

