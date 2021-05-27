  1. Politics
May 27, 2021, 12:08 PM

Iran supporting choice of Syrian nation

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Stating that Syria has strongly stood against terrorism so as to defend its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, a senior Iranian advisor stressed, "We support the choice of the Syrian people."

"Elections determine the fate of a country through democracy", the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet.

Referring to the elections in Syria, he felicitated the friendly and brotherly country of Syria on holding successful presidential elections.

