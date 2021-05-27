Iran supporting choice of Syrian nation

"Elections determine the fate of a country through democracy", the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet.

Referring to the elections in Syria, he felicitated the friendly and brotherly country of Syria on holding successful presidential elections.

Stating that Syria, strongly, has stood against terrorism so as to defend its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, he stressed, " We support the choice of the Syrian people."

RHM/5221726