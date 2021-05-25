FM Zarif, President Aliyev hold meeting in Baku

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Baku last night to meet with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction with the expanding trend and the appropriate level of relations between the two countries in recent years, the two sides emphasized the development and deepening of relations between Tehran and Baku.

The latest developments in bilateral relations, joint economic projects, Iran's participation in demining and reconstruction of liberated areas, the latest developments in the implementation of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the recent border tensions between the two countries, communication corridors, rail communications between Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the implementation of the six-party regional cooperation initiative and other issues of mutual interest were among the topics of discussion and consultation between Iranian Foreign Minister and the President of Azerbaijan in this meeting.

Iranian foreign minister will continue his visit to Yerevan to meet with Armenian officials too.

Earlier, in reaction to the issues that have arisen along the borders between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman called on both sides to show restraint and avoid fuelling the disagreements.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely and sensitively following the developments of the past few days along the borders of the two neighbouring countries, Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

ZZ/FNA14000304000513