Iran has upper hand in Vienna talks: Rouhani

"Our negotiations now are different from the ones in 2013. Now, Iran has the upper hand in negotiations," said Rouhani on Wednesday.

"We are not talking about the JCPOA right now. The talks about the JCPOA is over and now we are talking about how to allow the United States to return to the deal," he said, adding, "We are now reviving the JCPOA."

"We agreed with the P5+1 on important and fundamental issues," Rouhani said.

Iranian President also noted that the US is the country that left the JCPOA first and it must begin to fulfill its obligations and then return to the deal.

The 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of full and effective implementation of JCPOA was held off in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon with the participation of the representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the announcement of the final list of qualified candidates in presidential votes, saying, "Yesterday, I sent a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the issue of reviewing the list of qualified candidates, asking him to help and take action if he deems it expedient.

The Interior Ministry has published the list of candidates approved by the Guardian Council on Tuesday. As it had been reported by the Guardian Council spokesman, seven candidates have been approved by the Guardian Council out of the total 592 hopefuls that had registered to run for president.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

