Delegations may return to their capitals for consultations

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who heads Iranian delegation in JCPOA talks in Vienna, said that he is not sure that participants in JCPOA talks with each a conclusion in this round of talks.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday on the trend of JCPOA talks, which is ongoing in Austrian capital Vienna, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated, “I personally am not sure that participants in Vienna talks will reach a conclusion in this round of negotiations and delegations may need to return to their capitals for further consultations, although no final decision has been taken yet.”

"We are now at a point where the obvious differences that are being addressed. The texts of negotiation have been prepared and a large number of texts are ready, but differences are under consideration,” he added.

"We held expert-level and intensive meetings these days," he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to his tripartite meeting with representatives of Russia and China and stated that there is a good coordination between Iran, Russia and China on relevant issues.

In addition, “We held another quadripartite meeting with three European countries, and expert meetings continue in the same way.”

In response to the question whether the meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be reconvened, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that it is customary to always start the negotiations with a round of Joint Commission and to conclude the work with a meeting of the Joint Commission.

The meetings of the Joint Commission of JCPOA talks to revive the nuclear deal have been held since April 4 in the current year (started March 21, 2021) in Austrian capital Vienna with the participation of Iran and P4 + 1 and indirect presence of the US representative and five rounds of these talks have so far been held to reach a final conclusion on JCPOA.

