Blinken reaffirms US support for Israeli regime

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the remarks in a joint press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the occupied lands of Palestine during which he pledged Washington's commitment to rebuilding Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and the Israeli regime.

The US secretary of state did not say anything about what the Israeli regime did to Gaza during the 11-day aggression on the besieged strip.

Blinken also claimed that the US has to make sure that Hamas will not benefit from the alleged US humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He said that president Joe Biden sent him to the Middle East to reaffirm Washington's commitment to Israeli security and also to focus on reducing tensions in the West Bank and Quds.

He stressed that the United States fully supports the right of the Zionist regime to defend itself against attacks ( from Palestinian resistance).

In a statement, released by the White House yesterday that the US President Joe Biden said that the upcoming visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East would take place to reaffirm "ironclad [US] commitment to Israel’s security."

Blinken also said that he had discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the possible return to his country to the JCPOA with Netanyahu.

