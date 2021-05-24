Iran-IAEA agreement to be beneficial in Vienna talks: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ulyanov in a Sunday tweet wrote," We wish the #IAEA and #Iran to reach agreement on extension of the bilateral technical understandings on verification without delay."

"It would be beneficial to all sides including all participants in the Vienna talks on #JCPOA," he added.

Earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a statement announced that the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is continuing consultations with Tehran regarding the technical understanding between IAEA and Iran and will inform the Board of Governors in the coming days.

In another tweet, Ulyanov also described the full revival of the JCPOA as beneficial to all sides, saying, "Full restoration of #JCPOA will be beneficial to all sides, as well as to nuclear non-proliferation and regional security. For Iran, the restoration of the deal will result in sanctions lifting and unhindered development of trade and economic relations with other states."

Grossi's press conference which was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to today.

Earlier on Sunday, an informed source in the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more.

There was a temporary agreement between Iran and the IAEA over the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol by Tehran, which gave access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors but expired on Friday, May 20.

The decision to stop implementation of the Additional Protocol was in accordance with a piece of legislation approved in Parliament last December which set a deadline for the US to lift all the sanctions otherwise Iran will leave the Protocol. Iran has so far increased uranium enrichment to above 60% in compliance with the parliament law.

The top Iranian negotiator told the Japanese NHK on Wednesday that the Iranian government would decide later on extending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

