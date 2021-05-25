Iran top negotiator departs for Vienna

The new round of the Joint Commission of JCPOA will resume today at the Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna and it will be participated by the Iranian negotiating team and P4+1 delegations (Germany, France, Britain, Russia, and China) as well as the EU representative.

The meeting will be chaired by Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

At today's meeting, the participants are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to JCPOA and ensure the full and effective implementation of this agreement.

This is while it was announced earlier on Monday that AEOI and the IAEA agreed to extend by one month the previous 3-month agreement until June 24.

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog reached the three-month-long temporary agreement almost three months ago that expired on May 24 to extend the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors.

RHM/FNA14000304000086