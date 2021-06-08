Baku has no red lines for developing relations with Tehran

"These relations have been expanding in recent years and there have been collaborations in various fields, such as road, oil and gas, industry and, tourism," said Shahin Mustafayev during the visit to the border strip of Iran and Azerbaijan in Julfa.

"Iran is our friend and neighbor and there are many commonalities between the two countries," he added.

Referring to his visit to Tehran last week, Mustafayev announced the continuation of various talks and consultations between Iran and Azerbaijan, which will last with strength.

Expressing satisfaction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the operation of the Aras Dam between Iran and Azerbaijan, he said, "This celebration had clear messages for the world. In today's world, where many countries are at war with each other over the issue of water, but we have friendly relations with Iran, and this is our and Iran's macro policy."

Azeri Deputy PM appreciated Iran's unwavering support for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, saying, "Iran has provided a lot of support during the last 30 years that the region has been under siege. We appreciate and hope that this support will continue."

"We see that Iran has always supported energy, gas and roads in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. We declare to the whole world that Iran and Azerbaijan are friends and allies of the region and these friendships will be eternal," Mustafayev underlined.

Noting that the meeting with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami will further advance the fields of cooperation, he added, "In this regard, we pursue common goals to remove obstacles to the development of relations so that both parties can benefit from its fruits."

He called the establishment of a bus line between Nakhchivan and Baku among the goals of joint talks with Iran, saying, "We will negotiate with the Iranian side in this regard so that this bus line will be established soon."

ZZ/5230067