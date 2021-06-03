  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2021, 3:40 PM

Ilham Aliyev:

Baku ready to start peace agreement talks with Yerevan

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the readiness of the country to start negotiations with Armenia to sign a peace agreement.

During the conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan is ready to start negotiations with Armenia to sign a peace agreement, saying, however, Armenia has not yet responded to this call. 

The sides discussed issues of ensuring security and stability in the region following the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 10, 2020.

Charles Michel affirmed the EU’s readiness to support the process of delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures between the two countries.

Michel called on both sides to cooperate on detainees, mines and other humanitarian issues in full transparency.

