Aliyev calls for Iran's participation in rebuilding projects

Speaking in a virtual meeting with the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, Aliyev described his meeting with the Iranian President in Ashgabat as a turning point in the brotherly and friendly relations of the two countries.

The effects of this meeting are evident in the development of relations between the two countries, Aliyev said.

He also asked Ghasemi to convey his warm greetings to President Raeisi.

Iranian companies, through various economic, transit, and electricity generation projects can have an active presence in the development and reconstruction of the liberated areas, said the Azeri president, inviting Iranian companies to invest in various sectors.

He also stressed the development of various cooperation in the field of industry and technology.

The Iranian minister, for his part, said that Iran enjoys good experiences in the reconstruction of different countries in the region, and this cooperation will contribute to the sustainable development and security of the region.

A new chapter has begun in the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said, expressing hope to witness the deepening of bilateral relations with the serious will of the two countries.

The establishment of transit corridors is one of the most important programs of Iran in the region, he said.

The cooperation of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan can provide economic developments in the region, Ghasemi stressed.

