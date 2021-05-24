Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 24

Aftab:
Vienna talks definitely not to stop
Gen. Bagheri: Boosting-power strategy top agenda of Armed Forces
Ebtekar:
Some terrorist operations thwarted in Saravan
Etemad:
Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month
Etela'at:
Houthi warns to intensify attacks if Saudi siege continues
Iran:
Rouhani: Iran to continue Vienna talks till clinching agreement
Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Rouhani: Iran to continue JCPOA talks in Vienna until reaching multilateral agreement
London hosts rallies in solidarity with Palestinians
Shargh:
Rouhani: United States must declare its readiness to lift sanctions
Kayhan:
Houthi: Ansarullah to target places that Saudi coalition does not expect
Pro-Palestine protestors wave IRGC flag in London
