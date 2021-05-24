Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 24

Aftab:

Vienna talks definitely not to stop

Gen. Bagheri: Boosting-power strategy top agenda of Armed Forces

Ebtekar:

Some terrorist operations thwarted in Saravan

Etemad:

Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month

Etela'at:

Houthi warns to intensify attacks if Saudi siege continues

Iran:

Rouhani: Iran to continue Vienna talks till clinching agreement

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Shargh:

Rouhani: United States must declare its readiness to lift sanctions

Kayhan:

Houthi: Ansarullah to target places that Saudi coalition does not expect

Pro-Palestine protestors wave IRGC flag in London

