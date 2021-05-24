  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 24

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, May 24.

Aftab:

Vienna talks definitely not to stop

Gen. Bagheri: Boosting-power strategy top agenda of Armed Forces

Ebtekar:

Some terrorist operations thwarted in Saravan

Etemad:

Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month 

Etela'at:

Houthi warns to intensify attacks if Saudi siege continues

Iran:

Rouhani: Iran to continue Vienna talks till clinching agreement

Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended 

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Rouhani: Iran to continue JCPOA talks in Vienna until reaching multilateral agreement

London hosts rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

Shargh:

Rouhani: United States must declare its readiness to lift sanctions

Kayhan:

Houthi: Ansarullah to target places that Saudi coalition does not expect

Pro-Palestine protestors wave IRGC flag in London

