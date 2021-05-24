Palestinians victory fruit of Gen Soleimani Resistance school

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks on Monday, saying that the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine also stems from the notions of the 8-Year Holy Defense.

Safavi went on to say that today, after passing almost 40 years from the Imposed War, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become a regional power, and its strategies and movement have been on a positive and growing track.

However, the Americans, Zionists, and Saddam allies have been through major setbacks and their power is declining, he stressed.

He also expressed hope that with God’s assistance and boosting economic status, Iran will become the first power in the West Asian region in terms of power and political stability, and the enemies will succumb to the conditions set by Iranians.

