Resistance in Al-Quds continues: Syria's Deputy Parl. Speaker

The issue of Palestine is one of the humanitarian issues in the contemporary world of today and victory of Palestine is still Syria’s roadmap.

Speaking in the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine, held in Tehran on Monday in the presence of parliamentary delegations and international parliamentary assemblies of 15 Islamic countries in-person with fully observing of health protocols, Syrian Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohammad Akram al-Ajlan strongly condemned the desecration of Al-Quds and occupation of occupied lands and territories by Zionists.

Zionist regime is committing its crimes and demolishing Palestinian homes and displacing them, he criticized.

The Palestinian resistance had a message and that was that the resistance in Palestine continues with utmost power, Syria’s Deputy Parliament Speaker emphasized.

He called on participating members of this conference to exert pressures on their parliaments to stand against the Zionist regime’s crimes firmly, adding that the issue of Palestine is one of the humanitarian issues in the current era and their victory is still a roadmap.

