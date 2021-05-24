US has to lift all sanctions that violate JCPOA: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination which was held on Monday afternoon at the presidential compound in Tehran.

The meetings of the top council are chaired by the President and are attended by other heads of the Iranian government branches namely the legislative branch and the judiciary.

Rouhani pointed to the anniversary of the Khorramshahr liberation from the Baath regime of Iraq during the early years of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran between 1980-1988, saying that the Iranians witnessed lots of good and bad moments during the war, but the liberation of Khorramshahr was the sweetest.

He added that "Despite being under the outbreak of Coronavirus in the last 15 months, additional pressures were put on the country and somehow marked the most difficult period in the last century."

But, the president said, "As a result of the stability and resistance of the Iranian people, the Americans today have to lift all sanctions that violate the JCPOA, and this will be a more important victory for Iran."

KI/