Iran top council's statement on coop. with IAEA

"Today, May 24, 2021, the quarterly opportunity regarding the storage of data of surveillance cameras installed in Iran's nuclear facilities expires," it said.

Emphasizing the suspension of the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran in accordance with the law on "Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests", the Iranian council announced its decision on the method of cooperation with the IAEA after the expiration of the previous agreement.

"Due to ongoing technical negotiations on the settlement of safeguards issues between Iran and the IAEA, which are being held simultaneously with the Vienna talks, surveillance camera data will be stored for one month as of May 24 to provide the opportunity for further negotiations and reaching a final conclusion."

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA until June 24, on Mon.

Iran-IAEA agreement is related to the temporary bilateral technical agreement that Iran and IAEA reached in Tehran in February.

As accorded, the information collected by their technical equipment at various locations in Tehran will continue to be stored.

In addition, the equipment, verification, and monitoring activities that Iran and the Agency agreed on will continue for a month from now and will expire on June 24, 2021.

