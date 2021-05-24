Ulyanov calls Iran-IAEA agreement extension commendable step

In reaction to the announcement of the Iran-IAEA agreement extension, Mikhail Ulyanov in a Monday tweet wrote, "#Iran extended temporary understandings with #IAEA on verification for one month."

"Commendable step. It will help maintain businesslike atmosphere at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA and facilitate a successful outcome of the diplomatic efforts to restore the nuclear deal," he added.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi announced the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA until June 24.

There was a temporary agreement between Iran and the IAEA over the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol by Tehran, which gave access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors but expired on Friday, May 20.

The decision to stop implementation of the Additional Protocol was in accordance with a piece of legislation approved in Parliament last December which set a deadline for the US to lift all the sanctions otherwise Iran will leave the Protocol. Iran has so far increased uranium enrichment to above 60% in compliance with the parliament law.

ZZ/FNA14000303000668