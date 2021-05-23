2nd Egyptian security delegation arrives in Gaza

The Egyptian security delegation arrived this afternoon, Sunday, to the Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, at the northern end of the Gaza Strip.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the resistance factions to discuss the truce process with the Israeli regime.

It is headed by Ahmed Abdel Khaleq, a top Egyptian intelligence officer responsible for Palestine.

This is the second Egyptian delegation that arrived in the Gaza Strip in the past three days in order to follow up the cease-fire commitments.

A delegation from Egyptian intelligence on Friday arrived in Gaza just hours after a cease-fire was announced between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli regime.

Late Thursday an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end the fighting between resistance groups in Gaza and Zionists was announced.

The Egyptian state news agency said early Friday that Egypt will send two security delegations to the occupied territories to follow up the cease-fire arrangements.

HJ/FNA14000302000688